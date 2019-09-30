Portland’s Plastic By-Request Law Begins Tomorrow
Starting October 1, businesses in Portland will not be allowed to give single-use plastic items unless you ask for them.
The new policy includes plastic straws, stirrers, utensils and individually packaged condiments. It applies for dining in, takeout and delivery.
Portland City Council passed the ordinance in December to reduce plastic waste.
Businesses face fines up to $500 for violating the policy.
The state also passed a “straw bill” in May to restrict use of plastic straws to make them available only by request.