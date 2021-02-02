      Weather Alert

Portlanders will soon be able to opt into reusable containers at Burger King

Burger King is taking a step to reduce their waste, starting later this year, they’ll start testing a reusable packaging model that’ll help cut down on packaging waste. Burger King has teamed up with TerraCycle’s circular packaging service, Loop, to pilot a zero-waste packaging that will be safely cleaned, refilled and reused over and over again. Soon, customers at select Burger King restaurants in New York City, Portland and Tokyo will be able to choose the reusable packaging when they order food or beverages. Customers who opt in will be charged a deposit at the time of purchase, and when the packaging is returned, they’ll receive a refund. 

Read more about the pilot program here and here  

You can also listen to two separate interviews I did with TerraCycle’s CEO Tom Szaky: 

Talking Trash Episode 13 – Tom Szaky / TerraCycle / Loop https://www.kink.fm/episode-13-loop/ 

Talking Trash Episode 65 – Tom Szaky / TerraCycle / Loop https://www.kink.fm/episode-65-tom-szaky-ceo-and-founder-of-terracycle-parent-company-of-loop/ 

 

