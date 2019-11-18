Portland proposes expanding current deconstruction ordinance
Three years ago Portland became the first city in North America to require deconstruction for old homes when proposed for removal. Last week, Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability proposed expanding the current deconstruction ordinance from houses built before 1917 to houses built before 1941. The proposal would increase the number of annually deconstructed houses from one third to two thirds of all house demolitions. Since the deconstruction order went into effect in 2016, more than 200 houses have been deconstructed and more than 2.4 million pounds of materials have been salvaged for reuse. more at kink dot fm.
