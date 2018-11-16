A Portland lab is doing some really innovative work, creating paper replacements for plastic packaging. A few years ago, a Swedish paper company bought a Portland packaging company that has an office in SW. Their office turned into a lab where engineers redesign packaging and test out paper products that they can sell to replace plastic. Their customers are now using cardboard instead of those clear plastic packaging for things like camping gear. Their paper bags are replace plastic ones for food like pasta and they’re even working on a paper soda bottle. They’re also designing protective paper sleeves to replace Styrofoam used in shipping. The company says one of their challenges is to make sure that their items like a paper bottle are easily recyclable or biodegradable.

Portland lab creating paper replacements for plastic packaging