Portland is one of the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge winners

Atmospheric carbon dioxide, conceptual composite image.

Last week came the announcement that Portland is one of Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge winners. What that means is that Portland is set to receive up to $2.5 billion to help reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. In awarding the money, Bloomberg Philanthropies touted Portland’s innovation and ambitious climate action plans to reduce air pollution and city-wide emissions with specific projects. The money will be used to manage congestion in the Central City with zero growth single-occupant vehicle trips, ensure city buildings are highly efficient and powered by clean, renewable energy, and support the development of community-owned renewable energy projects, especially within Portland’s low-income communities and communities of color.

