Portland Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Through Open Manhole! (And More Good News)
- A woman in Oklahoma named Mitzi Brogdon was driving when she saw a sad dog standing alone in a parking lot. So she pulled over . . . started following it . . . and it led her to SIXTEEN PUPPIES that were hiding under a tree.
The dog is now named Dolly. It turned out the puppies were from three different litters. So she’d been taking care of about a dozen that weren’t even her own.
Mitzi happens to be the director of a group called Street Dog Rescue & Recovery. So Dolly and all 16 puppies are being put up for adoption. Thank goodness! (Here’s a photo.)
2. A 14-year-old black lab fell through an open manhole in Portland, Oregon on Friday, and dropped more than 20 feet. But firefighters pulled her back up, and she wasn’t hurt. A layer of leaves at the bottom cushioned her fall.
3. Have you seen the video of the bystander who took down a criminal in New York last Thursday? Some maniac with two guns was running from the cops. So a random guy on the sidewalk got in his way . . . BODY-CHECKED him into a fence . . . and held him until police caught up. (Here’s the footage.)
4. An older guy in Ohio had his knee replaced last month, and he’ll be in a wheelchair for a while. So his daughter wanted to hire someone to build a small ramp to his door. But everyone was either all booked up, or too expensive.
One contractor stepped up though. He took the job and did it in a weekend for FREE. His fiancée has been battling cancer, but she’s doing well. So he says they’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community.