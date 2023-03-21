Portland Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Through Open Manhole! (And More Good News)

A woman in Oklahoma named Mitzi Brogdon was driving when she saw a sad dog standing alone in a parking lot. So she pulled over . . . started following it . . . and it led her to SIXTEEN PUPPIES that were hiding under a tree.

The dog is now named Dolly. It turned out the puppies were from three different litters. So she’d been taking care of about a dozen that weren’t even her own.

Mitzi happens to be the director of a group called Street Dog Rescue & Recovery. So Dolly and all 16 puppies are being put up for adoption. Thank goodness! (Here’s a photo.)