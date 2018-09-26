Portland City Council wants to hear from you on single-use plastics

Over the summer the Portland City Council directed the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to develop a strategy for the city to reduce single-use plastics. They want to hear from community members during this process and have a survey about single-use plastics and other disposables. If you haven’t taken the survey yet, they’ve extended the deadline to October 1st. Some ideas that are being considered include reducing plastic straws and making them available on request, increasing opportunities for reusable dishes and utensils for some dine-in scenarios, and creating awareness campaigns around the need to reduce over consumption of single-use plastics. The survey is available in seven languages and it’s an opportunity to make your voice heard on this topic.

Take the survey here