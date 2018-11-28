Two weeks ago the Portland City Council voted unanimously to sharply restrict the use of single-use plastics at restaurants and bars. The ordinance requires a second vote before it’s formally adopted, though that appears to be a formality because event the restaurant and lobbying representative endorsed the ordinance. Once it’s approved, starting in July, Portland will be a ‘by-request’ city when it comes to plastic straws and stirrers. That means that drinks won’t automatically come with those items, but if you want one, you just have to ask. The policy is not a ban, in large part to address concerns from people with disabilities or recovering from injuries that require straws to drink. The ordinance will also require restaurant and take-out places to ask their customers if they want plastic utensils and single-serving condiments.

Portland City Council votes to restrict single-use plastics