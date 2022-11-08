101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Pop Culture Update for 11/8/22: “Spiderman”, “Night Court” and “Avatar”

Share

CLICK HERE to check out our latest Pop Culture Update with Ted Douglass!

#Trending

1

Support LOCAL / KINKS Homegrown Discovery w Luna Vista
2

Wait! Before you compost your pumpkin, read this...
3

ICYMI - Rosa Linn sounded excellent on Corden
4

Portlands Jacob Miller shines with KINKs Homegrown Discovery
5

Our Movie Expert Shares His List of Best New Horror Flicks!

Recently Played

TroubleCage The Elephant
8:22pm
Only Love Can Hurt Like ThisPaloma Faith
8:18pm
China GirlDavid Bowie
8:12pm
NameGoo Goo Dolls
8:08pm
Running Up That HillKate Bush
8:03pm
View Full Playlist