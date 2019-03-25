Pleased to meet you! Rolling Stones offering meet-and-greet packages to upcoming US shows

Want to meet The Rolling Stones? And don’t mind shelling out $17,500?

That’s how much a special VIP package costs that offers a meet-and-greet with the British rock legends, as well as a pair of premium seats to one of a select list of concerts on the band’s upcoming No Filter Tour of the United States.

The package, which is available at IfOnly.com, also includes a pre-show reception and a bag of limited-edition concert merch. During the meet-and-greet, which will be held after the gig, fans will get the chance to shake hands with the band members and take a picture with them.

Money raised by the sale of the VIP packages will benefit various charities supported by The Rolling Stones, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, God’s Love We Deliver, Save the Children and The Jazz Foundation of America.

To see the concerts for which the packages are available, visit IfOnly.com.

The Stones’ U.S. tour leg gets underway April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In other news, a video of the band’s May 2018 performance of “Wild Horses” at London Stadium, which featured Mick Jagger duetting with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, has been posted on The Rolling Stones’ official YouTube channel.

Audio of the duet is included on the band’s forthcoming best-of compilation Honk, which will be released in multiple formats and configurations on April 19.

