Playing Nirvana songs again felt “like being shot into outer space,” says Dave Grohl

Earlier this month, the surviving Nirvana members — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and touring guitarist Pat Smear — reunited to play six songs at the Foo Fighters-hosted CalJam festival in San Bernardino, California. Now, speaking with Kerrang!, Grohl shares his reflections of the reunion and what the performance meant to him.

“When Pat, Krist and I sat down to go through those songs in a small rehearsal room with concrete walls, it…sounded like Nirvana,” Grohl explains. “It was like being shot into outer space. Being able to play that drum fill and break into the chorus…it’s spiritual, physical, emotional.”

As happy as he was to play those songs again, Grohl says the experience still wasn’t the same without Kurt Cobain.

“We would look at each other and smile, but the emotions would kind of go in waves, because there was someone missing,” Grohl explains. “You wish that you could still share those songs with Kurt.”

Novoselic adds that the reunion performance was “odd,” but a “real treat.”

“I caught myself beaming away during [‘Smells Like] Teen Spirit,’” he says. “I couldn’t quite believe I was playing it again, and I will cherish that moment for a long time because it was pretty special.”

The CalJam performance featured guest vocals from Joan Jett and John McCauley of the band Deer Tick. It marked the first time that Grohl, Novoselic and Smear played Nirvana songs together since their surprise Brooklyn club show following their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

