Player For Seattle Kraken Helping Young Fan Find A Bone Marrow Donor

1.  Morgan Geekie is the center for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken . . . and he’s trying to help a young fan get a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

She’s a kindergartner named Isola Fiddick . . . and she’s been fighting a rare form of cancer called “anaplastic large cell lymphoma.”  Isola is also a HUGE fan of the Seattle Kraken . . . and she’s looking for a match to get a transplant.

 

2.  A drag show in West Virginia was canceled over the weekend, after threats were sent to performers and patrons.  But a local MMA coach and his fighters are standing up for them . . . and are offering to act as security for the drag queens.

On Facebook, they say the local community is behind them.  Quote, “The hate spews from the few.  There is a lot of love in this world!”

 

3.  A barber in Pennsylvania has invented a special lift that allows people in wheelchairs to be leaned back, so they can get the full barbershop experience.

 

4.  Animal control officers in Massachusetts rescued a raccoon that became entangled in someone’s backyard hammock.

-Mitch-

