Plastic Pollution & Recycling Modernization Act – CALL TO ACTION

Oregonians love to recycle but recycling rules can be confusing, not everyone has equal access to recycling and rules are different throughout the state. There’s a new proposed state law that would correct that. The Plastic Pollution & Recycling Modernization Act (SB 582A) would establish a statewide recycling collection list, improve access and opportunities for recycling (especially for apartment dwellers and rural communities) and protect ratepayers from the increased cost to upgrade the system by requiring producers to pay for upgrades. The one list for the entire state will give clarity to all Oregonians about what can be recycled and make recycling operations more efficient. There will also be producer fees for higher non-recyclable products and those creating more environmental pollution, putting the onus on producers, not residents to cover the cost of disposal.
The legislative session ends in a few weeks and it’s important to contact your state legislator to let them know you support the bill to make sure it moves forward.
SB582A Fact Sheet
Find your representative here and find an email template here