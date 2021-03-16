Planting a vegetable garden? Don’t forget the flowers
Now’s a good time to start your veggie garden. It’s still too early for crops like tomatoes or cucumbers, but you can get started on lettuces, peas and radishes. I just planted those and I also included seeds for some flowers in my garden beds. Planting flowers alongside vegetables doesn’t just look good, flowers bring in pollinators, they help keep away harmful bugs and help the soil. Two flowers that I always include are marigolds and nasturtiums. Marigolds are great at attracting pollinators and other beneficial insects, and nasturtiums trap certain pests and are also edible. This year I’ll add borage. It’s incredibly bee friendly and attracts insects that eat aphids.
