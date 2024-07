The Square and Portland Festival Symphony commemorate 40 years with a free concert, cupcakes, giveaways and more!.

Saturday, July 20th

4pm – 8pm

Featuring special guests 3-Leg Torso and Michael Allen Harrison. The celebration begins with a musical performance by the Albina Music Trust.

Seating provided on a first come first serve basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back seating.