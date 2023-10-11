Philanthropic Pioneer Chuck Feeney Passes Away at 92: The Man Who Gave Away Billions Leaves Behind Legacy of Giving While Living

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A woman from Boston named Sarah Bohan ran the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, and stopped in the middle to save a kitten.

She was 20 miles in when she spotted it on the side of the road, and scooped it up. Then she ran around to different spectators until she found a woman who said she’d ADOPT it. (Here’s a photo.)

Sarah was on pace to beat her personal record before spotting the kitten, but she doesn’t care. She still finished in an impressive 3 hours and 31 minutes.

She happened to be running to raise money for a no-kill shelter called PAWS Chicago. So, it was meant to be. (Here’s an interview from after the race.)

2. A 76-year-old teacher in Illinois named Paul Durietz was just awarded a Guinness World Record for “longest career as a social studies teacher.” He’s been teaching at the same middle school for over 53 years.

3. A guy named Chuck Feeney passed away on Monday at 92. He made billions co-founding a company that owns a lot of the “duty free” stores you see at airports. But he lived the last 30 years of his life on a strict budget after giving away his ENTIRE FORTUNE.

He was a big fan of “giving while living,” and launched a charity in 1982 called Atlantic Philanthropies. They finally shut down three years ago after announcing they’d successfully donated it all.

Over 38 years, Chuck’s charity handed out $8 BILLION in grants. Much of it was done anonymously. (Here’s a photo.)

