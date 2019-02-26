PGE is working on a major wind and solar energy project in Eastern Oregon. The project is called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, it’ll be the first of this scale in North America and it’ll include battery storage of the electricity. 120 wind turbines will be located just north of Lexington and the wind energy is expected to be available by the end of next year. The solar and battery components of Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility are planned for 2021. The 50-megawatt solar array is expected to be one of the largest in Oregon.

PGE building a new wind and solar energy project