Pete Yorn to Perform Debut Album This Saturday
Pete Yorn is live-streaming a performance on Saturday that features him playing his entire debut album, Music for the Morning After, solo acoustic for the first time.
Tickets for the pay-per-view event can be bought at PeteYorn.Veeps.com. The show begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be preceded and followed by separately ticketed “small” Zoom Q-and-A sessions with Yorn. As of 5 p.m. ET today (Wednesday) the preshow Q-and-A was already sold out.
The concert itself will be archived for a limited time, and Yorn says a portion of the proceeds from all tickets will go to COVID-19 relief.