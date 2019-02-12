PETA Names Disneyland Most Vegan Friendly Park

PETA just announced that Disneyland is on top when it comes to providing the best park experience for vegan visitors.

Egg free Mickey waffles, vegan sorbet, vegan gumbo, and portobello Philly subs are just a few of the options on the menus.

PETA also compiled a user-friendly guide to par menu options. Cedar Point in Ohio, Epcot in Florida, and Universal Studios Hollywood all received an honorable mention.

In this video, vegan actor Aubrey Miller visits “the happiest place on Earth,” and tries a number of tasty treats at the park while discussing why being vegan is important to her.

