People’s EcoChallenge – Week 2
It’s the end of week 2 for the People’s EcoChallenge and team KINK has a lot of accomplishments. The People’s EcoChallenge is a three-week digital campaign to promote environmental and social changes and it brings together individual and collective action, along with friendly competition. Some of my challenges include cooking zero waste meals, visiting a farmers market, expressing gratitude, and my favorite, exploring an area that’s new-to-me. It’s always a good excuse to go on a new hike. You can jump into the People’s EcoChallenge for the final week and join our team.
Join the KINK EcoChallenge team