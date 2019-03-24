Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to perform national anthem during Seattle Mariners’ Opening Day game

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready will help his hometown Seattle Mariners kick off the 2019 MLB baseball season by performing the national anthem prior to the team’s Opening Day game, taking place March 28.

The game will be held at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, and will feature the Mariners taking on the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Visit MLB.com for ticket info.

In other Pearl Jam happenings, the grunge legends will be the ambassadors for this year’s Record Store Day, held on Saturday, April 13. The band will be releasing a vinyl live album recorded in 2005 at Seattle’s Easy Street Records to mark the occasion.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.