Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to perform national anthem at Seattle Mariners game

iStock/photovs

Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready is once again performing the national anthem for his hometown baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.

McCready will shred his guitar version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on September 28 before the Mariners take on the visiting Oakland Athletics.

In addition to performing, McCready will be helping raise awareness for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and its fight against the two diseases.

For ticket info, visit MLB.com. If you enter the promo code CROHNS when buying tickets, you’ll receive a special Mike McCready-branded Mariners hat.

McCready has often played the national anthem at Seattle and Washington State sporting events, including for the Seattle Seahawks and the University of Washington football team.

