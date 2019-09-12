Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to perform national anthem at Seattle Mariners game
iStock/photovs
Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready is once again performing the national anthem for his hometown baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.
McCready will shred his guitar version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on September 28 before the Mariners take on the visiting Oakland Athletics.
In addition to performing, McCready will be helping raise awareness for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and its fight against the two diseases.
For ticket info, visit MLB.com. If you enter the promo code CROHNS when buying tickets, you’ll receive a special Mike McCready-branded Mariners hat.
McCready has often played the national anthem at Seattle and Washington State sporting events, including for the Seattle Seahawks and the University of Washington football team.
