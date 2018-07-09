Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to perform at Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 festival in South Africa

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will perform at Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 festival, to be held December 2 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The free event will celebrate the centennial of the late Nelson Mandela‘s birth. Other artists taking part in the concert include Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Beyonce, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams and Usher. Additionally, Oprah Winfrey will give a keynote speech in remembrance of Mandela.

“It is such an honor to be given the chance to head to South Africa to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s incomparable legacy,” says Vedder. “He showed an entire generation what it means to be a leader and make a difference for the world’s poor. I’m so grateful that this event will serve as a reminder of his great work and inspire us all to carry on in his name.”

As with other Global Citizen events, you can earn tickets to the Mandela 100 concert by taking action to help those suffering from extreme poverty. For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

