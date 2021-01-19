Pearl Jam vs Pearl Jamm

A London based Pearl Jam tribute act claims the band has sent them a cease and desist over their name — which is also Pearl Jamm, just with an extra m at the end.
Pearl Jamm guitarist Tim Love told the BBC, “They’ve asked us to change the name of the band. They’ve asked us to hand over … e-mail addresses, domain names and they’ve also asked us to destroy merchandise.”
The BBC adds that the legal paperwork sent on behalf of Pearl Jam states that the tribute band’s name is “damaging the Pearl Jam brand and causing confusion” among fans.
The tribute band, which have been around since 2016, published an open letter to Pearl Jam on their Facebook page saying “You have known of our tribute band for years yet have waited until a global pandemic to have threatening legal letters sent. This isn’t the Pearl Jam we know and love, the Pearl Jam that stands up for social issues and against corporate giants. Yet your lawyers tell us it is indeed you, the band, that are behind this.”