Pearl Jam – The Beer!

Pearl Jam have teamed up with Montana’s Kettlehouse Brewing for a new beer to celebrate the 2018 Missoula concert they’re streaming this month.
MPS Pool Ale is a pale ale with lemondrop hops that’s “packed with citric notes of tangerine and lemon zest.” The cans will be sold at KettleHouse’s two taproom locations this week and will be in stores later this month. Unfortunately the beer will not be made available outside Montana. It’ll also be sold at a screening of the concert, called Stream in the Park, at Allegiance Field in Missoula on June 18th.
A portion of the proceeds from MPS Pool Ale sales will be donated to Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, which organizes and funds skateparks in rural and isolated communities for young people.