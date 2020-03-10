Pearl Jam Postpones Tour Due to Coronavirus
The threat of coronavirus has led Pearl Jam to postpone the first leg of their upcoming North American tour.
The band made the announcement on their website and social media. It begins, “So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band…
…We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”
The band also lamented the lack of “clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work.” They added that “having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this,” they “have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.”
The say that they “would not wish for anyone” what they are witnessing in their home town Seattle and wish that the rest of the country “can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another.”
They conclude that they’re “so sorry” and “deeply upset,” and that they look forward to their next concerts “and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever.” They say that, “If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you.”
Pearl Jam’s Gigaton tour was scheduled to start March 18th in Toronto and wrap up April 19th in Oakland.