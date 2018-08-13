Pearl Jam pays tribute to Chris Cornell at second Seattle show

Pearl Jam played the second of two hometown shows in Seattle on Friday, and during the concert, Eddie Vedder and company payed tribute to another grunge icon: Chris Cornell.

In the middle of the set, PJ started playing the late Soundgarden frontman’s solo song “Missing,” which he recorded for the 1992 film Singles. You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance now on YouTube.

Later in the show, Cornell’s Soundgarden band mate Kim Thayil took the stage to join Pearl Jam for covers of MC5‘s “Kick Out the Jams,” “Search and Destroy” by The Stooges and “Sonic Reducer” by Dead Boys.

In addition to honoring Cornell, Pearl Jam also paid tribute to the late Tom Petty with a cover of “I Won’t Back Down.”

Pearl Jam’s U.S. tour continues Monday in bassist Jeff Ament‘s home state of Montana with a show at Missoula’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The band will also play two shows each at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

