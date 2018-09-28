Pearl Jam launches new campaign to end youth homelessness in Washington State

Pearl Jam has announced a new campaign in an effort to end youth homelessness in the band’s home state of Washington.

“Every year, more than 13,000 unaccompanied young people under the age of 25 experience homelessness in the state of Washington — 1,500 experience homelessness on any given night in Seattle and King County alone,” Pearl Jam writes in a statement.

“Every person deserves a safe and stable home,” the band continues. “To achieve this goal, Pearl Jam is banding together with two efforts — working in coordination — to end youth homelessness in King County and across Washington State.”

Pearl Jam has partnered with local organizations All Home and A Way Home Washington as part of the campaign.

Last month, Pearl Jam played two shows in Seattle to raise money to combat homelessness. According to The Seattle Times, the concerts raised over $11.5 million.

