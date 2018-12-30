Pearl Jam ending fan club singles series

Pearl Jam has announced the end of the band’s long-running Ten Club Single program.

For over 25 years, members of the grunge legends’ Ten Club fan club could receive exclusive seven-inch vinyl singles featuring unreleased tracks, covers, holiday songs and other rarities. While the Ten Club will remain operational, the Single program will officially be discontinued on January 1, 2019.

“Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members,” writes Pearl Jam in a statement. “It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam released a new song called “Can’t Deny Me.” The band’s most recent album is 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

