101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

PDX Opening Phase 1 of Beautiful New Terminal on August 14!

Share
PDX Opening Phase 1 of Beautiful New Terminal on August 14!
Getty Images

newly renovated terminal designed to immerse travelers in “Pacific Northwest landscapes” is debuting at the PDX Airport on August 14.  Even if you’re not flying, you can still join the fun! Come hang pre-security and grab a drink, a bite, and soak in the stunning views on the mezzanine or vibe to live music by PDX musicians near the stadium seats. It’s like a mini-Portland neighborhood right inside the airport – no boarding pass required!

CLICK HERE for all the details on the new terminal!

#Trending

1

Dozens of Restaurants Participating in Portland Nacho Week--$8 Nachos All Week!
2

More Cooling Centers Open Amid Triple-Digit Heat Wave
3

Need To Cool Off? Check Out One Of These Oregon Swimming Holes!
4

Get an amazing Tom Petty cover from Dadweed - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
5

Choose Your Trip: Trippin' America Contest Rules

Recently Played

Safe And SoundCapital Cities
5:52pm
Need You TonightInxs
5:49pm
BrokenLovelytheband
5:45pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
5:42pm
ShineCollective Soul
5:37pm
View Full Playlist