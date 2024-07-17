PDX Opening Phase 1 of Beautiful New Terminal on August 14!

A newly renovated terminal designed to immerse travelers in “Pacific Northwest landscapes” is debuting at the PDX Airport on August 14. Even if you’re not flying, you can still join the fun! Come hang pre-security and grab a drink, a bite, and soak in the stunning views on the mezzanine or vibe to live music by PDX musicians near the stadium seats. It’s like a mini-Portland neighborhood right inside the airport – no boarding pass required!

