Paws and Politics: Max the Golden Retriever Wraps Up First Year as Idyllwild’s Furry Mayor

1. “The Guardian” newspaper did a big profile on a golden retriever named Max, who just finished up his first year as the MAYOR of Idyllwild, California. They have a long history of electing dogs.

His owner . . . who’s also his chief of staff . . . dresses him up for work. She says he owns 1,000 neckties, and ate three of them during his first month in office. (Here’s a photo.)

2. A 56-year-old guy in England is in the news, because his two-year-old pet turkey named “Trouble” follows him everywhere. He saved her life as a chick two years ago, and she imprinted on him. Now he takes her everywhere he goes, even the dentist.

3. A 50-year-old guy in the U.K. named Michael Lock celebrated his 20th anniversary living with inoperable brain cancer. He’s thankful to even be here, because he almost died back then. But working on his day off saved his life.

He worked at a hospital in 2003 and woke up with a headache. It was supposed to be his day off, but someone called in sick. So he went in last-minute, then started having numbness in his arm, and they rushed him to the E.R. He’s been living with the tumor ever since, but could have died if he didn’t come in that day.

