Paul McCartney’s “Egypt Station” hitting number one was no accident

In case you missed the news, Paul McCartney‘s latest album, Egypt Station, bowed at number one on the Billboard 200 this week. McCartney took time out of his tour schedule this week to check in with Billboard about the achievement, his first chart-topper since 1982’s Tug of War.

“It feels really great,” he admitted. “‘Cause you can’t get much higher than [number one], you know? It really feels great. We put a lot of really hard work into it.”

Macca says not only did he work hard on making Egypt Station, he put a lot of thought into how to promote the album. He said “fun” appearances on James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke,” The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the pop-up show at Grand Central two weeks ago were part of a promotional plan that “[would] actually excite us. Because I think, you know, if we enjoy it, that’ll kind of communicate itself and makes [promotion] less of a laborious process.”

Ditto for the mini-concert McCartney and his band put on at Abbey Road this summer.

“I said to my guys, “I wanna just do a little gig somewhere before we go out on the big tour…. You know, instead of just saying, ‘Oh, we’ll go anywhere, it doesn’t matter, they’re all the same.’ [We said] ‘No, no, let’s go to Abbey Road, that’d be fun.’ ‘Cause I’ll be able to tell stories about having a smoke in the backroom there, you know, and all the little kind of tales you can tell.”

Here are McCartney’s remaining North American shows:

9/20 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

9/28 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada, Bell MTS Place

9/30 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

10/5 — Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/12 — Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

2019

5/23 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Arena

5/27 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

5/30 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6/1 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

6/3 — Fort Wayne, IN, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

6/6 — Madison, WI, Kohl Center

6/11 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

6/26 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

