Paul McCartney pens new children’s book, “Hey Grandude!,” about a magical grandfather

Between recording a chart-topping album, filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment and touring the world, Paul McCartney has somehow found the time to write a new children’s book that’s scheduled to be published in September 2019. The picture book is titled Hey Grandude!, and it’s based on the 76-year-old rock legend’s experiences as a grandfather.

In a new video posted on Random House Kids’ official YouTube channel, McCartney introduces the book, explaining that he was inspired to write it after one of his eight grandchildren referred to him as “Grandude.”

“So, from then on I was kind of known as Grandude,” Sir Paul notes in the clip. “So I thought, ‘You know what, it’s actually a nice idea for a book.’”

He says the book is “about a character called ‘Grandude,’ who represents grandfathers everywhere. And he has four grandchildren, and he calls them ‘Chillers.’ And they love him and they go on adventures with him. And he’s kind of magical.”

McCartney adds, “I wanted to write it just for grandparents everywhere…so it gives you something to read to the grandkids at bedtime.”

Hey Grandude! was illustrated by Kathryn Durst, who says, “It has been such a treat to collaborate with such an inspiring and accomplished artist. We both want to make an exciting and beautiful book that kids will want to read again and again!”

Adds Barbara Marcus, president of Random House Children’s Books, “Paul McCartney has been an inspiration to so many for so many years, and it is an honor to be working with him on this special heartwarming book. This is a book that will be shared by families for years to come.”

McCartney collaborated on another illustrated children’s called High in the Clouds that was published in 2005.

