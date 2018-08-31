Paul McCartney announces first U.S. dates for Freshen Up tour

Ahead of the September 7 release of his latest album, Egypt Station, Paul McCartney has announced the first U.S. dates of his Freshen Up tour.

The Freshen Up U.S. Tour 2019:

5/27 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

5/30 — Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6/1 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

6/6 — Madison, WI, Kohl Center

6/11 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

Tickets go on sale to the public September 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More details are available on the music legend’s website.

Additionally, it has been announced that Sir Paul will appear “on a very special” edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 6.

Paul’s first Egypt Station singles, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me,” are available now.

