Patagonia announced a few weeks ago what they plan to do with the money they saved because of the huge corporate tax breaks. They will donate $10 million to environmental causes. Patagonia’s CEO Rose Marcario said in a news release announcing the gift that while the company benefited enormously from the new tax plan, the tax cuts were irresponsible and slammed the administration’s stance on climate change. Marcario said that Patagonia is giving the money to groups committed to protecting air, land, and water and finding solutions to the climate crisis. The move is in keeping with the company’s commitment to the environment and one of the many reasons why I support Patagonia.

Patagonia to donate all money from tax breaks