Patagonia leads the way on sustainable clothing and practices
When it comes to clothing manufacturers, Patagonia is one to beat. They make high quality clothes, resells clothes through their Worn Wear program and also host repair events around the world. Now, they’ve partnered with iFixit to offer a series of online sewing tutorials that’ll help people make their own basic repairs. Patagonia also published a Product Care Guide on iFixit that includes instructions on laundering rain jackets, removing stains and caring for a wide range of fabrics and materials that the company uses.
