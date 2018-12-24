PART 2 Jared Gets His VERY FIRST Suit At Klein Epstein & Parker

Wow. This is the REAL deal. I stepped into an unknown world of getting fit for a suit and to be honest… I LOVE IT.

Quick recap, I went to a very fancy gala and I was wearing my nicest jeans and at least a tie and dress shirt. But as I looked around the room, I was the only guy there NOT wearing a suit. Plus I was to be host at my nieces’ wedding reception so I thought I would step up my suit game.

I did some looking around this place really caught my eye. – Klein Epstein and Parker. They’re the newest made to measure suit makers in downtown Portland and Ryan has me feeling like a real pro with my first fitting.

Follow along as Part 2 takes you through the fitting and picking out the fabric, ling, buttons, and threads.