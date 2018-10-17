Oyster shells are saving New York’s eroding harbor

Oysters are saving New York’s Eroding Harbor. The Billion Oyster Project is collecting oyster shells from more than 70 New York City restaurants into their shell-collection program. Once a month the shells are brought to Govenors Island where the shells cure out in the elements for one year, long enough to rid them of contaminants. The shells then move to a hatchery at the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, a public high school that offers technical and vocational training in the marine sciences. Once there, students work to grow larvae to attach to the shells. Eventually they’re moved to a reef structure for the oysters to fuse together and create a healthy reef in the New York Harbor. Oysters are natural water filters, each one cleans 30 to 50 gallons of water a day. More on the Billion Oyster Project at kink dot fm.

