101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Our Movie Critic, Ted Douglass Reviews “Confess, Fletch” Starring Jon Hamm!

Share

Check out Ted’s full review HERE.

#Trending

1

Take your unwanted apples and pears to Portland Cider!
2

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute concert performance featuring Shane Hawkins
3

KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week - No. 2
4

More incentives to buy a new or pre-owned electric vehicle
5

Vortex PDX Song of the Week - ToX!c

Recently Played

Do It AgainSteely Dan
5:26pm
Only Happy When It RainsGarbage
5:22pm
Stick SeasonNoah Kahan
5:19pm
The Hype21 Pilots
5:16pm
Runaway TrainSoul Asylum
5:11pm
View Full Playlist