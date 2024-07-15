101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Orphaned Puppies Find Unlikely Mother in Shelter Cat: A Heartwarming Tale of Unconditional Love

We humans could certainly learn a thing or two from animals.   Check out this story:   two orphaned puppies found a new family with a CAT and her kitten at a shelter in Texas.  The puppies were born at the shelter, but unfortunately the mother passed away . . . they’re not sure what happened.

Someone from the shelter said the cat doesn’t even like dogs.  But she jumped into mommy-mode and has been taking care of the little puppies.  (Here’s video.  And here’s a photo of the new “foster family” together.)   

 

