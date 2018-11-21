Goodbye Black Friday, hello Green Friday. Once again this year Oregon and Washington state parks will waive all day use fees at state parks on Friday. In Oregon, the fee-free holiday applies to the 25 parks that usually charge a $5 parking fee, places like Smith Rock, Silver Falls and Fort Stevens. Washington State Parks will waive its Discover Pass fees, normally $10 for the day at most recreation sites. The tradition started in 2015 when REI decided to close its stores for Black Friday, encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors instead of shopping.

Oregon & Washington state parks are free on Friday