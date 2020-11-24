Oregon Parks & Rec is waiving day-use parking fees on Green Friday
Forget Black Friday and jump right into Green Friday. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is encouraging Oregonians to go outside this Friday and they’re waiving day-use parking fees on Green Friday in 25 state parks across the state. Spending time outdoors can lower your blood pressure and reduce stress, and being in nature makes us happy, and who couldn’t benefit from a bit more happiness this year. Remember to wear face coverings and maintain a 6’ distance from other visitors.
Read more here