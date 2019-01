The Oregon Humane Society is opening a pet food bank Thursday to help pet owners affected by the government shutdown. The humane society will offer one bag of dog food and one bag of cat food and litter to federal employees and contractors. The free pet food can be picked up between noon and 1:30 p.m. at the Oregon Humane Society’s storage facility, which is the building to the north of the main shelter.

Good job OHS!

-Mitch-