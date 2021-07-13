Oregon governor issues moratorium on watering at state offices

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is directing state agencies to cut back on watering lawns, washing windows and running fountains at state offices and other facilities. The executive order was issued last week and also includes a moratorium on the installation of new “non-essential” landscaping at those facilities. It comes as Brown declared drought emergencies in 19 counties, though the entire state is feeling the effects of this year’s drought. Some local governments are urging residents to conserve water by limiting outdoor use. The city of Bend said voluntary water use reductions now could reduce mandatory restrictions later.
