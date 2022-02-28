Oregon and Washington indoor mask mandate ending March 12

The announcement comes exactly two years after Oregon identified its first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.
Oregon, Washington, and California will be changing state masking rules after 11:59 p.m. on March 11, following recent updated CDC guidance.
Starting March 12, Oregon will end the mask mandates for indoor public places and schools.
Washington state’s indoor masking rules will also be lifted, however, health officials are expected to issue new guidance regarding K-12 schools next week so educators “can prepare to implement updated safety protocols.”