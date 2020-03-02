Oprah Winfrey Is ‘Icing’ After Falling At Her 2020 ‘Vision’ Tour: I’m ‘A Little Sore’
Oprah Winfrey’s stage tumble went viral over the weekend.
While she was hosting one of her 2020 Life In Focus arena events in Los Angeles, Winfrey fell on stage.
In an Instagram post, Winfrey showed off her a relaxed Sunday outfit with her foot elevated.
She captioned the photo, “Sunday reading and Icing. Thank you for all of your kind wishes. Yes, I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to only be a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #SelfCareSunday.”