Open the shades, sunshine helps kill germs!

Open up the shades and let the daylight in, the sunshine will keep you healthier. Researchers at U of O set up a study of dusty, dollhouse-size rooms to compare what happens in rooms exposed to daylight through regular glass, rooms exposed to only ultraviolet light and those kept dark. They used a mix of dust collected from Portland area homes and let the miniature rooms sit outdoors while keeping the insides at a normal room temperature. After 90 days they sampled the dust and analyzed the types of bacteria present. What they found is that rooms exposed to daylight have fewer germs. The study also showed that the lit rooms had about half the viable bacteria compared to dark rooms. Bottom line, let the sun shine in!

Sunshine helps kill germs