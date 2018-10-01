On the trail – East Zig Zag Peak / Burnt Lake

Been a while since I have been on the trail. This is a hike my girlfriend and I have done three times now, that’s how much we love it.

First off, you can choose how much hike you want to get into, there’s a couple choices here. There’s the hike to Burnt Lake which has an incredible view of Mt. Hood (on clear days), or take it one step further and hike on up to East Zig Zag Peak, which looks over Mt. Hood Wilderness Forest, Burnt Lake, and beyond to Mt. Hood.

From the parking, lot we saw a smart car, so this will confirm you don’t need an AWD vehicle to get to where you need to go.

It’s a great time to get out with the Fall colors out in force AND it’s before the freezing level drops.

The hike to Burnt Lake is about 3.5 miles up, 3.5 back. It’s a slow steady climb of about 1500 ft. which follows along a few creeks here and there and passes closely by Lost Creek Falls. On a clear day, this view from Burnt Lake is really spectacular and hard to beat but this recent hike had the mountain pretty covered with clouds.

If you’re up for it, climb another 2 miles up to East Zig Zag Peak. From the lake to the peak, it’s a pretty steep 900 feet of elevation gain. We think it’s beyond worth it!

Drive from Portland – 1.5 hour

Total length (out & back) – Burnt Lake – 7 miles / East Zig Zag Peak – 10 miles

Elevation gain – 1500- 2300 ft