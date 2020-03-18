Official Warning: Drinking Bleach Will Not Kill Coronavirus
While common sense would prevent most people from doing this, the fact that the warning had to be issued makes one wonder. A Virginia poison center has issued the following warning: “Drinking bleach will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus.”
Issued by the Blue Ridge Poison Center, the warning says bleach is “for cleaning, not drinking” — and it can cause serious internal damage when ingested.
That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bleach will kill the coronavirus on frequently touched surfaces. But even then, don’t use it full-strength. The CDC recommends mixing five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.