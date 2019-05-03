Of Monsters and Men drops new single, “Alligator”; third album on the way

Of Monsters and Men is back with a new song for the first time in four years.

The track, written by co-vocalist Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdóttir, is called “Alligator,” and features a bit of a heavier kick than you might expect from the Icelandic folk-rockers. It’s available now for digital download.

“Alligator” serves as the first preview from Of Monsters and Men’s upcoming third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Beneath the Skin.

“We are so excited about ‘Alligator,’ the first release from our upcoming album,” the band says. “The song very much speaks to the excitement and energy that we feel about being back. We can’t wait to share more music and see everyone again.”

Of Monsters and Men will also return to the stage this year when they play Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival in September.

